Louis Tomlinson Gets A Bodyguard To Keep Him Out Of Trouble Following Airport Brawl!

According to new reports, even though Louis Tomlinson will not have to face any charges for his airport brawl, the One Direction member is making sure his temper will never go out of control again!

The singer was spotted alongside his girlfriend Eleanor Calder, who was also with him when the LAX fight happened, at Coachella. The two also had a bodyguard with them.

According to reports, the bodyguard was tasked with denying photo requests, just to make sure nothing similar to the airport brawl with a paparazzo is going to happen again.

“If anyone started to come near Louis at all, the bodyguard made it clear Louis didn’t want anything to do with them,” an insider stated.

“This cute little girl went up to ask him for a selfie and the guard got up in her face and said definitely not,” the source explained, adding that it was definitely a weird thing to see happen when bigger celebrities like Katy Perry were taking pictures with the fans.

As fans may remember, the 25 years old star was involved in a violent physical fight, tackling a photographer and hitting a fan who was filming the altercation. The girl was left with a cut above her eye and visibly shaken up when the police showed up to detain the star.

After his public meltdown, Tomlinson went into hiding for a while, surviving on delivery for a few days.

After the City Attorney decided not to press charges, Louis was left off the hook.

Do you think he will manage to stay out of trouble?