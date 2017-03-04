Louis Tomlinson Defends Eleanor Calder In LAX Airport Fight

1D fans are fuming after Louis Tomlinson was arrested as he was trying to defend his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, who was being attacked at LAX airport.

Advertisement

Friday night, One Direction star Tomlinson was caught on film having an altercation with a paparazzo as he was arriving in Los Angeles, California from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The famous singer was arrested and hit with a charge of simple battery. In the early hours of Saturday, he was released after posting a bond of $20,000.

In a statement issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center, it was revealed that the British star was apprehended during a citizen’s arrest.

Millions of One Direction fans took the Internet to slam the authorities because footage showed that the pop star was not at fault.

The clip showed Tomlinson trying to stop a group of photographers who were getting too close to Calder to snap her pictures.

Visibly upset by what was going on, the young woman tried to cover her face and when that failed she decided to run away from the photographers.

Tomlinson rushed to the photographer and tried to grab his camera.

While the pair was struggling for the device, the man continued to take photos.

Moreover, while walking away from the brief fight, Mr. Tomlinson appears to fall, and he brought down the photographer with him.

The man then falls backward and hits his head on the ground.

The artist could be seen running to his girlfriend’s side who was getting assaulted by three women.

It is believed that Calder started feuding with the women because they whipped out their cameras to film the incident.

In a statement issued Tomlinson’s lawyer, Martin Singer, said his client should not have been arrested because he was protecting his girlfriend.

The singer explained: “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident, and he came to her defense.”

Advertisement

Tomlinson will appear in court on March 29.