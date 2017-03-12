Louis Tomlinson “Cannot Remember” Attacking Photographer Despite Video Proof!

Although the video footage showing One Direction member Louis Tomlinson beating up a photographer has already gone viral, new reports claim that the proof is not enough to be sure Tomlinson is to blame for the airport brawl!

According to reports released by the policemen involved in the case, Tomlinson has told them that he does not remember what actually happened.

“I may have taken him down, I’m not sure, but I remember, we both fell to the floor,” the boy band singer told the cops hours after he was arrested on March 3, following his LAX violent incident during which he allegedly attacked two people!

Despite his faulty memory regarding the incident, one eyewitness captured the brawl on camera and the footage quickly made its way on all social media platforms.

The video in question shows Louis quickly making his way towards paparazzo Karl Larssen, obviously determined to teach the man who wouldn’t stop taking photos of him and girlfriend Eleanor Calder, a lesson.

Larssen claimed that Louis “lifted my leg and then he hit me and I hit my own head,”

“I was so disoriented and I heard everyone screaming,” the man added.

Furthermore, as Celebrity Insider readers already know, Tomlinson also attacked Ana Becerra Herrera, who at first got into a verbal argument with Calder because the fan was filming the brawl, only to then get attacked by Tomlinson.

The 22 years old victim is planning to sue the singer for “socking” her, leaving her with two small but bloody cuts above the eye and ear.

Tomlinson is set to go to court on March 29 and since the incident he’s been isolating himself in his home. Is he trying to remember the details of the brawl?

If found guilty, Louis is facing up to six months behind bars.