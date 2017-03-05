Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Violent Airport Brawl With Photographer

We are certain One Direction member Louis Tomlinson never wanted fans to see him acting like this but he just couldn’t control himself. During an airport brawl, the boy band singer was caught on camera flipping of a photographer who just wouldn’t give him the space he needed.

Advertisement

According to reports, the 25 years old British singer was seen charging at the nosy photographer who continued to take pictures of him and girlfriend Eleanor Calder at LAX while they were returning from a vacation together.

The fight that ensued ended in Tomlinson’s arrest by the Los Angeles authorities.

Although Louis’ lawyer stated that the public brawl was caused by the paparazzi, the footage shot by one bystander tells another story.

“The whole thing was chaos, and Louis was aggressive and swearing,” one eyewitness claimed.

At the same time, Calder was also caught up in a fight with two fans that followed them to the airport in an effort to meet their idol.

According to source, after Louis fought with the photographer, “he then ran over to try to break up the second fight” between his girlfriend and the other two women.

As it turns out, Calder charged at the two women because she thought they were filming Tomlinson’s fight with the photographer when in reality, “They were just innocent bystanders and claim they didn’t even know who Louis and Eleanor were.”

After the violent brawl Tomlinson was taken away by the cops, but released in the early morning on Saturday.

Police insiders revealed that the paparazzo involved has already given his statement.

Advertisement

Furthermore, one of the young girls who Louis’ girlfriend though was a fan ended up with a cut above her eye and was slightly shocked by the police’s arrival.