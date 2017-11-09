Louis CK Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Five Women

A total of five women accused Louis C.K. of sexual harassment according to a report released by The New York Times on the 9th of November. The stand-up comediennes, Dana Min Goodman, Abby Schachner, and Julia Wolov, all accused Louis of “masturbating directly in front of them” or while on the phone with the comedic legend.

Goodman and Wolov both claimed they hung out with the writer back in 2002 and he randomly asked them if he could “take out his penis.”

They laughed and thought he was joking, but then “he really did it.” Goodman stated Louis took all of his clothes off and got completely naked and started masturbating.

Exclusive: 5 women tell NYT that Louis C.K. crossed a line into sexual misconduct https://t.co/GYl09W0uW2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2017

Abby Schachner said while she was on the phone with him in 2003, she could hear him masturbating while they spoke. Schachner claimed “she definitely wasn’t encouraging it,” and she “didn’t want to believe it was happening.”

Furthermore, Corry stated that during a pilot for a television series in 2005 CK asked her if he could masturbate directly in front of Corry and when she pointed out that Louis had a “pregnant wife and a daughter” he immediately became embarrassed.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette who were executive producers of the pilot confirmed that the incident happened.

Courteney said, “what happened to Rebecca on that set was awful.” The Friends alumni said she was outraged and in shock. As a result of the accusations coming out against Louis, his film, I Love You Daddy was canceled, and it will no longer be shown. The distribution company for the movie said they pulled it because of “unexpected circumstances.”