‘Lost’ Star Terry O’Quinn Reunites With J.J. Abrams For Stephen King Series ‘Castle Rock’

Actor Terry O’Quinn is preparing to take on another genre television show alongside mega-producer J.J. Abrams. After starring as John Locke for six seasons on Lost, O’Quinn will now be co-starring in the upcoming Hulu series, Castle Rock, named after the fictional Maine town featured in many Stephen King stories.

O’Quinn’s character on the new show is named Dale Lacy, and he’s described as “a pillar of the community in the town of Castle Rock.”

Abrams is an executive producer on Castle Rock with his Bad Robot Productions alongside Warner Bros. Television, which will distribute the show via Hulu.

It’s unclear if any prominent stories from King’s novels and stories will be featured on the show, though they will certainly be alluded to.

According to producers, Castle Rock “combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.”

Veteran actor Scott Glenn (Daredevil, The Leftovers) will play retired sheriff Alan Pangborn, a character featured in the novels Needful Things and The Dark Half.

Another veteran thespian joining Castle Rock is Oscar-winner Sissy Spacek, who famously played the lead role in the 1976 adaptation of King’s novel, Carrie.

They’ll be joined by Jane Levy (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe), André Holland (Moonlight), and Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men).

Rounding out the cast is actor Bill Skarsgård, who plays the title clown in next month’s adaptation of King’s classic novel, It.

Advertisement

After the end of Lost, O’Quinn had recurring roles on Hawaii Five-0, Falling Skies, and The Blacklist: Redemption, and starred on Patriot and Secrets and Lies. The venerable actor also hosts the new Science Channel series Mysteries of the Missing, which premiered just this week. Castle Rock is currently filming in Massachusetts and is expected to hit Hulu sometime next year.