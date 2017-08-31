Lost ‘Justice League’ Movie Would Have Featured Epic Superman/Wonder Woman Beatdown

This Thanksgiving, DC Comics’ most famous superheroes will be teaming up on the big screen in the hotly-anticipated film, Justice League. It’s far from the first attempt at bringing this group of heroes to life, however, and new details have just been released on another recent attempt.

In 2007, Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller signed on to direct Justice League: Mortal, a $220 million blockbuster that was intended to kickstart a whole new franchise for Warner Bros.

The film had been fully cast and was deep into pre-production when the studio decided to cancel the film in late 2008 and focus on individual superhero films.

D.J. Cortrona was set to play Superman, with Armie Hammer as Batman, Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, and Adam Brody as the Flash.

Actor Jay Baruchel was cast to play the film’s villain, industrial billionaire Maxwell Lord, and has revealed new information in a recent interview.

Baruchel confirmed that all of the costume design and pre-production design work was completed, and the cast was shown these details in what he calls the film’s “command center” in Australia.

One intriguing sequence from the film that Baruchel teased would have been an intense battle between Wonder Woman and Superman.

In the script, Lord is able to brainwash Clark Kent and force him to do battle with Wonder Woman, in a fight that culminates in Superman breaking her wrists.

Baruchel also describes the film’s introduction to Wonder Woman, showcasing her facing a minotaur on the island of Themyscira.

After rushing the minotaur on horseback, Wonder Woman effortlessly beheads the mythological creature and holds up his severed head as a trophy.

Advertisement

A documentary on the failed film was announced shortly after the project was canceled, but there’s been little news on whether it will ever be completed. Meanwhile, the new Justice League film will storm into theaters on November 17, 2017.