Los Angeles’ Ritz-Carlton Is Racist According To Comedienne Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones is not happy with the Ritz-Carlton! The comedienne took to Twitter yesterday to accuse the hotel chain in Los Angeles of racism after she hosted the BET Awards of 2017.

In her post, she wrote, “Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

Although she seems awfully upset, the performer didn’t feel the need to elaborate exactly on how the corporation doesn’t like black people.

Despite the lack of clarity within her comments, the luxury hotel chain responded with a statement of their own.

The organization said they were “very sorry” and dedicated to providing “excellent service” to all of their customers and hopefully Leslie would reach out to them so the issue could be fixed.

We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away. — The Ritz-Carlton (@RitzCarlton) June 27, 2017

The hotel wasn’t a big fan of being accused of racism, and they took the claims seriously.

They even released an affidavit to Us Weekly stating, “Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of the Ritz-Carlton culture and operations.”

“We remain committed to providing an environment where all feel welcome. While we do not comment publicly about individual guests, we take every guest concern seriously and work quickly to resolve issues.”

Before the controversial remarks, the actress from Ghostbusters was having a great time at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25th, Sunday.

The comedian previously admitted that she was honored to host the event but felt uneasy.

During her chat with Good Morning America, Leslie revealed that she couldn’t help but feel stressed by hosting such a big event. The SNL alumni said she felt “very nervous,” but despite that, Jones intended to do her best to make people laugh and wanted to “represent comedy.”