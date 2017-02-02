Los Angeles Lakers Welcome Back Legend Magic Johnson

The Los Angeles Lakers just announced that Magic Johnson would be returning to the team, as co-owner and president Jeanie Buss’ consultant, as the franchise is going through a rough time and the 57-years old former basketball player could have a key role in establishing the future direction of the team.

Advertisement

The announcement was made on Tuesday and Lakers management welcomed Magic Johnson with open arms. As for Buss, he said that she’s thrilled and honored to work side by side with the former point guard.

However, this won’t be the first time Johnson holds a position with the Lakers. In the past, he was honorary vice president but chose to resign in June of 2016. Magic also owned shares in the team, which he eventually sold to Dr. Patrick Soon Shiong, in 2011.

In 2014, Jim Buss, co-owner and Lakers’ executive vice president of basketball operations, said he would step down from his post if the team isn’t making progress within three to four years. Since then LA Lakers have only managed to anger their fans, who fear that their favorite team is far from recovering and demand a change.

The team is now 14th in the Western Conference, with big chances of missing the playoffs once again. Also, Jeanie Buss has repeatedly said that her brother and general manager Mitch Kupchak have their jobs tied to that timeline.

When he heard Magic Johnson would be back at LA Lakers, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said it is terrific to see one of the NBA’s greatest players return to his favorite team.

Advertisement

Not too long ago, Johnson criticized the way Jim Buss was handling the team, so it will be very interesting to see how they get along, now that they work together.