Lorde Reveals She Is Not Too Fond Of Taylor Swift’s Squad – Are They Still Friends Anyway?

It looks like Taylor Swift’s squad has lost a member. On Friday, during an interview with Australia’s Sunrise, the singer revealed that she is no longer part of Tay’s famous crew. However, that does not mean she and Swift are not still close friends.

About befriending her idols, Lorde stated that she doesn’t overthink it or she’ll go insane.

However, she doesn’t hang out with them much anyway.

Host David Koch then reminded her that all magazines say she is part of Taylor Swift’s squad!

Lorde shook her head explaining that she makes friends in ‘different places,’ but for the most part, they are not so close as to call her ‘idols’ for advice as you would a great friend.

Many of her fans did not know how to interpret her statements, so she later took to social media to assure everybody that she and Taylor are still friends.

‘I have always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating. It was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some who I have never met, like most wide groups of friends. Forgive me for the mild eye roll I popped when it was brought up as if we are all blood members of a secret cult. Really s**tty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you have jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for,’ Lorde stated, adding that Taylor has been there for her multiple times, be it in health or sickness over their five years of friendship.

She also did not want people to think she was not ‘faithfully her person.’

But even though Swift may be her person, Lorde looks at her parents for guidance.

She opened up about her close relationship with them and how much they take care of and even inspire her.

In addition, on her second album Melodrama, she revealed she is also really grateful to her fans.

