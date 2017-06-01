Lorde Invited A Fan As Her Guest At A Music Festival After Buying Smoothie From Her; Check Out The Video

Lorde managed to make the day of one lucky fan. The Green Light singer invited a fan to watch her perform at The Governors Ball Music Festival after buying Blue Velvet Smoothie from her at the New York City juice bar, Liquiteria.

Emely Paula who is a newly hired cashier told all about their chance encounter in a cute video that she posted on Twitter.

She tells everything about her encounter with Lorde in a 10-second video clip in which Lorde can be seen happily holding up the peace sign while she is smiling into the camera.

The very next day, Lorde offered to help Paula aged-19 to celebrate her new job by inviting her to attend the two-day music festival which will be held at NYC’s Randall’s Island Park this weekend.

“Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life,” Paula tweeted with a screenshot of their discussion. Lorde then told her that she is invited to the governor’s ball and at first Pauls thought that it is a joke.

Lorde admitted that she wanted to ask Paul the same thing back at the store, but then she got really shy. Paula started crying with joy, and she was extremely happy.

Lorde has been slowly returning to the public eye after a break from the music scenery that lasted more than two years.

The 20-year-old beautiful recording artist who will release her sophomore album, Melodrama, on June 16th, is scheduled to hit the Governors Ball stage this Friday.

This show will mark Lorde’s latest festival performance following a rousing set at the Coachella Valley Music Festival back in April. At Coachella Lorde performed again for the first time in two years at an intimate pop-up show in the high desert.

Advertisement

The lineup for this year’s Governors Ball will include names such as Chance the Rapper, Charlie XCX, and Wiz Khalifa. There will be two main box offices each of them located at the two entrances to the festival on Randall’s Island. They will be opened every day of the festival for ticket purchase from 11 a.m. till 10 p.m. See you there, Lorde fans!