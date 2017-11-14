‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV Series In The Works For Amazon Prime

Even as Game of Thrones begins to film its eighth and final seasons, other television networks are desperate to find their own epic fantasy series. Amazon has landed the granddaddy of them all, though, announcing this week they have begun pre-production on a new series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved Lord of the Rings trilogy.

It’s been 14 years now since Peter Jackson’s big screen version of the story concluded with 2003’s Best Picture winner, The Return of the King.

But fear not, it appears that Amazon’s new television series will not actually be a retelling of the actual Lord of the Rings main story.

According to a press release, “the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring.”

Tolkien did write many stories of Middle Earth that take place in eras prior to the adventures of Frodo, Sam, and the fellowship.

Most famously, Tolkien’s son Christopher collected a large number of these stories for a 1977 volume called The Silmarillion.

There are very few other details regarding the new Amazon series, including whether Jackson will be involved or if the show will film in New Zealand, like the movies.

The Lord of the Rings series will be a co-production between Amazon Studios, New Line Cinema, HarperCollins, and the Tolkien Estate and Trust.

Amazon has committed to multiple seasons of the new series and is already proposing the possibility of a spin-off series, as well.

Jackson followed up his Lord of the Rings trilogy with a prequel trilogy of his own based on Tolkien’s beloved book, The Hobbit.

While it would be thrilling to see actors like Martin Freeman and Ian McKellan return to the franchise as Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf the wizard, it is far too early to speculate on whether they be involved or whether the new show will even tie into the film series.