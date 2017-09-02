Lonzo Ball Gets Dragged For Saying That Migos And Future Are ‘Real Hip Hop’

Lonzo Ball and his family aren’t just basketball stars. The Ball brothers are also reality stars now too. When their new show, Ball In The Family, made its debut on Facebook’s Watch, it seems that Lonzo already caused quite a stir.

During the premiere of Ball In The Family, Lonzo can be seen sharing his wisdom about hip hop. He managed to spark up a lot of anger by saying that Future and Migos are “real hip hop.”

That wasn’t really enough to make an entire fan base upset. It was the other half of what he said that people are talking about.

In addition to his comments on Migos and Future, he dared to say that no one even listens to Nas anymore. It’s pretty easy to see why so many people would be angry with Lonzo.

After the episode aired, Twitter was lit up with messages about Lonzo’s diss on Nas. Quickly, the hatred made its way right into the comments section of Ball’s social media accounts.

As if that’s not enough, Lonzo’s comments about Nas may have earned him and the Los Angeles Lakers to be cursed. If you believe in such things, anyway.

When Lil B heard about what Lonzo said, he joined the masses on Twitter. He left a chilling warning for the NBA rookie.

“Lonzo ball is a few seconds away from being cursed his rookie year on the lakers, nas is hip hop and always relevant, watch ur team,” the rapper warned.

This isn’t even the first time that Lonzo Ball has said something to upset hip hop fans but it might have been the most offensive. The last time he put his Big Baller Brand shoe-covered foot in his mouth, he delivered a diss straight to Jay-Z.

In July, Lonzo tweeted again to let everyone know how he felt about the new 21 Savage album. That tweet read “Issa>4:44” in reference to the new albums released by 21 Savage and Jay-Z.

It seems that Lonzo Ball needs a huge lesson in hip hop. Saying that many of these new artists are anywhere near the level of Nas or Jay-Z is like saying that Lonzo is just as good as Jordan and we know that’s not happening.