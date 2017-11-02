Longtime Friendship Over! Tiny Harris And Kandi Burruss Have Explosive Fight In Preview For Xscape’s Bravo Series

The journey of trying to reunite Xscape was not all rainbows and sunshine, and we will all be able to learn more about that by watching Sunday’s premiere of their Bravo series – Xscape: Still Kickin’ It. In addition, it looks like the fans will even witness a huge verbal fight between Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss over working together again after so many years.

In a brand new preview for the four-part series, Kandi confronted Tiny, saying that she should not be obliged to do business with the ladies when she is yet to make amends with all of the former bandmates.

In fact, Burruss shouted at Tiny, who apparently did not ask her opinion before signing her up for the reunion.

‘I am not comfortable yet! You’re frustrating me right now. Everything that we discussed, you’re totally changing. I said I did not know how I feel about us joining our names on a company yet because I did not know how I feel about us definitely doing business yet. Don’t you think before y’all made the decision to come up with this company that y’all came up with y’all just put my name on a company? Who just puts somebody’s name on a company?’

During the confessional, Kandi went on, adding that she told Tiny very clearly she was not willing to start anything too serious with the other women unless she was ‘comfortable.’

Tiny seemed pretty tired of Kandi’s rant and finally shot back: ‘I have been saying I want to do shows. I’ve told you that. Kandi, either you’re in, or you’re out. What do you want to do? Are you in or are you out?’

Xscape: Still Kickin’ It airs on Bravo on Sunday at 9:00 P.M. EST.