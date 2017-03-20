Lonely Tomi Lahren Thanks Fans After ‘Tomi’ Show Got Suspended By TheBlaze Over Pro-Choice Remarks

Tomi Lahren, who has been dubbed the new Megyn Kelly by many people in the media, has a date with destiny and it seems that this brilliant future will not go through her current employer, TheBlaze, which was founded by conservative thought leader Glenn Beck.

24-year-old Lahren’s popular talk show, Tomi, was suspended from the network after she voiced support for pro-abortion policies during an appearance on ABC’s The View last week.

The pro-choice position defended by the political commentator was nothing new but her description of pro-life voices on the right was entirely different.

Lahren, who built an entire career blasting liberals, painted some in the conservative movement as hypocrites for pushing freedom and the Constitution everywhere except when it comes to a woman’s right to choose what she does with her body.

The young lady was immediately called a traitor, and Beck rapidly made it clear that he no longer wanted to work with her.

Eventually, the information was confirmed on Monday afternoon. Her program is suspended until further notice.

Officially, the political talent is off the air for one week, but sources say it is highly doubtful that she will ever return to the network.

Her contract is ending in September, and the Fox News Channel is ready to do what it takes to put her under its umbrella.

After the departure of Megyn Kelly for NBC News in January, the right-leaning cable television network has been busy looking for the next fresh female face who can capture the imagination of viewers.

This life can be lonely. Thank you to those-on all sides of the political spectrum-for the support. Agree/disagree, it means the world. ❤🇺🇸 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 21, 2017

Earlier tonight, she posted the message above thanking fans for their support.