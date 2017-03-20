FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Tomi Lahren David Rockefeller eric trump donald trump Fareed Zakaria barack obama kellyanne conway bill maher Angela Merkel barron trump enda kenny liam payne ivanka trump Lindsey Graham Paul Ryan Mark Cuban matt lauer sean spicer justin trudeau michelle obama hillary clinton
Home » Politics

Lonely Tomi Lahren Thanks Fans After ‘Tomi’ Show Got Suspended By TheBlaze Over Pro-Choice Remarks

Mel Walker Posted On 03/20/2017
0
0


Tomi Lahren TheBlaze Tomi Suspended After Abortion CommentWebsite Wag

Tomi Lahren, who has been dubbed the new Megyn Kelly by many people in the media, has a date with destiny and it seems that this brilliant future will not go through her current employer, TheBlaze, which was founded by conservative thought leader Glenn Beck.

24-year-old Lahren’s popular talk show, Tomi, was suspended from the network after she voiced support for pro-abortion policies during an appearance on ABC’s The View last week.

The pro-choice position defended by the political commentator was nothing new but her description of pro-life voices on the right was entirely different.

Lahren, who built an entire career blasting liberals, painted some in the conservative movement as hypocrites for pushing freedom and the Constitution everywhere except when it comes to a woman’s right to choose what she does with her body.

The young lady was immediately called a traitor, and Beck rapidly made it clear that he no longer wanted to work with her.

Eventually, the information was confirmed on Monday afternoon. Her program is suspended until further notice.

Officially, the political talent is off the air for one week, but sources say it is highly doubtful that she will ever return to the network.

Her contract is ending in September, and the Fox News Channel is ready to do what it takes to put her under its umbrella.

After the departure of Megyn Kelly for NBC News in January, the right-leaning cable television network has been busy looking for the next fresh female face who can capture the imagination of viewers.

Advertisement

Earlier tonight, she posted the message above thanking fans for their support.

Post Views: 0


Read more about Tomi Lahren

You may also like
Tomi Lahren, The Next Megyn Kelly, Gets Praised By Donald Trump And Mocked By Glenn Beck
03/20/2017
Tomi Lahren Might Leave Glenn Beck And The Blaze For Fox News To Become The New Megyn Kelly After Abortion Comment
03/19/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *