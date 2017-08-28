Logic Performs ‘1-800’ On VMAs With Alessia Cara And Khalid Creating Suicide Awareness

The 2017 VMAs took a serious note when Logic performed his suicide awareness song “1-800-273-8255” with Alessia Cara and Khalid. The song’s title is the phone number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and since Logic first released the song, fans have expressed how the song helped them through rough times.

There’s further indication that calls to the lifeline increased in relation to the song’s release. Many who watched the live performance of “1-800-273-8255” later described the performance as moving, strong and powerful on social media networks.

One of the most powerful moments in the set was when suicide survivors graced the stage in a show of strength and solidarity.

Though there were many performances of note during the night, it was Logic who set the emotional tone for the show.

With the recent suicides of rockers Chris Cornell Chester Bennington, Logic’s message couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time. Speaking about making the song, Logic said many fans approached him saying his lyrics had saved their lives. He expressed being surprised by the power he had as an artist.

The comments made the rapper think about what impact he could have if he actually tried to save lives by preventing suicide. The result was “1-800” and Khalid and Alessia Cara came aboard. The song has become one of the most powerful suicide prevention and awareness anthems in music history.

The official video for “1-800-273-8255” premiered on August 17, 2017, and features many celebrity cameos.

You may watch the official video from Logic’s VEVO below, as well as the VMA performance above.

The performance of “1-800” at the VMAs not only touched on the importance of reaching out for help if dealing with thoughts of suicide but addressed mental health issues in general.

There is a growing movement to reduce the stigma attached to mental health disorders that prevent people from seeking help.

The song “1-800” has touched many on social media networks and the response to the song has been overwhelming. The same held true during the VMAs.

As the camera panned over the audience, celebrities could be seen wiping tears from their eyes and the message was delivered.

Logic finished the song with a powerful speech where he addressed the many divisions separating people today and encouraged those who are feeling lost, empty, and unworthy to stay strong and finish the course.

Logic received a standing ovation and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.