LL Cool J Opens Up About The Time He Knocked Out Jamie Foxx

Some of you might remember when LL Cool J released his smash hit album, Mama Said Knock You Out. It was his first big record on the scene and it made its effect known in popular culture.

LL himself took his art seriously as well as the title of the album, apparently, as the famous rapper once got into a scuffle with Jamie Foxx on the set of Any Given Sunday.

In a new interview, LL opened up about the interaction between the two stars that ended with Jamie lying on the floor.

While in character mode, LL revealed Jamie had specifically told him to ease up on the aggression while on set, but LL kept on keeping on anyway.

However, it ended up being a situation they both would regret.

He explained, “So, we did another take, and I was rough with him again. And, then, I don’t know why, but he thought it was a good idea to punch me in the face. This wasn’t scripted. I’ma keep it 100 with you. You want me to keep it 100 — I’m gonna keep it 100. He punched me in my face.”

Not long after, Jamie said to LL to keep “his hands off of him,” and it ended with a K.O. from the rapper himself.

LL said he grabbed his helmet and fed him a right hook to the Ray actor’s chin.

LL Cool J said he thought Jamie was faking but he was asleep on the ground!

Unfortunately, for LL Cool J, it ended with Jamie Foxx pressing charges against him for the incident, even though the Academy-Award winning actor hit him first.

However, the two men are all grown up now and have their prospective careers so it’s water under the bridge and they can laugh about it now. And so can we! Check out the interview above and see the Mama Said Knock You Out rapper tell the story himself!