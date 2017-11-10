FREE NEWSLETTER
‘Living A Lie!’ Tamar Braxton Gets Candid About Her And Vincent’s Failed Marriage

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/10/2017
tamar and vincentSource: gripamagazine.com

The star has been fighting an ugly custody battle with her former husband. Now, Tamar Braxton has decided to get candid about the nine years she spent married to Vincent Herbert.

Braxton took to social media to talk about the rocky relationship between them, claiming that they were only making each other miserable and hurting their family.

‘I told myself I’d do whatever it took to keep my family together… hoping we could offer them hope, faith, Love and dignity that I once possessed. But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar and Vince… at least not anymore,’ she started her lengthy post.

According to legal documents, the woman requested to get the full custody of the estranged couple’s 4-year-old son Logan.

She also hoped to avoid paying any spousal support.

In her post, she went on to explain that many people stay together just to save face but their relationship could not be more broken, so that was only making her and everybody else around miserable.

As fans definitely are aware, Tamar filed for divorce from Vincent just a few days before their spin-off show Tamar and Vince premiered.

