Live! With Ryan And Kelly Ratings Crash! Is It Seacrest’s Fault?

It hasn’t been long since Ryan Seacrest joined Kelly Ripa on Live! as her co-host but it looks like the man hasn’t been able to attract more audience members to tune in. In fact, the show’s ratings have been dropping substantially, and Ripa is disappointed.

The producers of the show, as well as Ripa, were expecting the man to bring a rating boost but that did not end up happening.

In the first week of his debut as Michael Strahan’s replacement, Live! with Kelly and Ryan’s ratings have dropped a shocking 12% and since then, the show has been in free fall.

At the time TheWrap.com revealed that Live! “received a 2.2 Live + Same Day National Nielsen rating last week.”

Meanwhile, more problems have been taking place on the set of the morning talk show.

As fans may already be aware, the tensions between Ripa and Seacrest as well as with the production team have been quite high since nothing is certain regarding his position on the show.

In addition, according to a source on set revealed that “Kelly wanted someone she could boss around — and that isn’t Ryan.”

However, the source also added that even though Kelly is certainly a huge star, this time she realized she is not so big as to call the shots as she previously thought.

Ripa wanted someone else to sit by her side on Live! but she was hurt to learn there was no way she could pick.

Now that ratings are dropping she may get the upper hand on the production team as she can simply say “I told you so!”

Why do you think Live! is not doing as well now that Ryan Seacrest joined? Are you one of those who have tuned out?

