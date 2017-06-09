‘Live!’ Ratings Drop A Whooping 25% With Seacrest As Co-Host As Compared To When Strahan Was On The Show!

Not only is Live! doing a lot worse ever since Ryan Seacrest was chosen to replace Michael Strahan as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on the morning show, but sources have also revealed that the man is miserable in New York City. Seacrest was brought to fill in the empty spot alongside Ripa an entire year after Strahan left. But when the network finally felt like they found a reliable and competent permanent co-host in Seacrest, they soon realized the man caused ratings to plummet, in a shocking turn of events.

As fans of the morning show are certainly already aware, Kelly Ripa introduced the former American Idol Host on May 1st’s episode.

During Seacrest’s first day on set and in front of the cameras, Live! with Kelly and Ryan received a decent rating of 2.6.

Compared to Seacrest’s first week on set and in front of the Live! cameras, during the second week the hit show’s TV rating dropped a whopping 12%!

What is even scarier for the show’s entire team and the cast is the fact that Live! had now dropped a shocking 25% in May of 2017 compared to exactly one year prior when Strahan was still Ripa’s co-host.

Besides, according to new sources, it looks like Seacrest doesn’t really even enjoy life in New York City, where Live! is currently being shot.

In fact, he is absolutely miserable! Insiders revealed that he’s become a complete recluse and only looks forward to the weekends when he gets to return to Los Angeles.

