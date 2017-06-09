FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kelly ripa michael strahan Alexander Skarsgard khloe kardashian jennifer aniston kim kardashian tristan thompson Jasmine Washington jimmy fallon kendall jenner caitlyn jenner donald trump Jenna Lee bill maher Rachel Lindsay Caitriona Balfe steven spielberg andy cohen billie lourd Jennifer Hudson amber portwood
Home » TV Shows

‘Live!’ Ratings Drop A Whooping 25% With Seacrest As Co-Host As Compared To When Strahan Was On The Show!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/09/2017
17
6.5K Views
5


kelly ripa ryan seacrestSource: popcrush.com

Not only is Live! doing a lot worse ever since Ryan Seacrest was chosen to replace Michael Strahan as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on the morning show, but sources have also revealed that the man is miserable in New York City. Seacrest was brought to fill in the empty spot alongside Ripa an entire year after Strahan left. But when the network finally felt like they found a reliable and competent permanent co-host in Seacrest, they soon realized the man caused ratings to plummet, in a shocking turn of events.

As fans of the morning show are certainly already aware, Kelly Ripa introduced the former American Idol Host on May 1st’s episode.

During Seacrest’s first day on set and in front of the cameras, Live! with Kelly and Ryan received a decent rating of 2.6.

Compared to Seacrest’s first week on set and in front of the Live! cameras, during the second week the hit show’s TV rating dropped a whopping 12%!

What is even scarier for the show’s entire team and the cast is the fact that Live! had now dropped a shocking 25% in May of 2017 compared to exactly one year prior when Strahan was still Ripa’s co-host.

Besides, according to new sources, it looks like Seacrest doesn’t really even enjoy life in New York City, where Live! is currently being shot.

In fact, he is absolutely miserable! Insiders revealed that he’s become a complete recluse and only looks forward to the weekends when he gets to return to Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Do you believe it’s Ryan Seacrest’s fault the Live! ratings have dropped so much? And if so, how?

Post Views: 6,450

Read more about kelly ripa michael strahan ryan seacrest live

Advertisement

You may also like
Michael Strahan Moves On From Kelly Ripa Drama As Alex Rodriguez Is Presented As His New Rival
06/10/2017
Randy Jackson Reveals American Idol Reboot Execs Wanted Him To Take Ryan Seacrest’s Job!
06/02/2017
Michael Strahan Is Taking Over TV Landscape With Major Deals – No More Kelly Ripa And Robin Roberts Drama In His Life
05/24/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
17 Comments

Frances Henze
06/10/2017 at 11:21 am
Reply

I have watched Kelly & Michal (loved it) I watch Kelly a d Ryan (love it). Try changing format. Cat has new personalities fit same old format


Meg
06/10/2017 at 10:35 am
Reply

he’s horrific in this spot. stopped watching. how i long for the days when it was a relaxed conversation of what was going on in their lives or where they went to dinner etc. now they show bits about things they find on the internet. no chemistry as much as she tries. he just plain stinks at this job
and a new yorker would have been far better!!!!! I have tried to watch and after several attempts it is now off my radar. just don’t care about him one bit.


Diane
06/10/2017 at 10:32 am
Reply

I loved the variety of guest hosts but hated the hype about finding someone to replace Strahan. It was see who is on with Kelly today. Makes great chat time.


Rebecca Leach
06/10/2017 at 8:57 am
Reply

Let Ryan Seacrest speak for Himself.


TERENCE KEMP
06/10/2017 at 1:01 am
Reply

Ryan seacrest is so LA fake


eyeofhorus
06/09/2017 at 11:20 pm
Reply

Sorry to say but Ryan is not a good fit with Kelly. Should have chosen Jerry O’Connell or that wonderful Teacher who won the co-host search contest.

Kelly, it’s not all about you or your repetitive accents and other “same old same old” schtick. And please stop “one upping” everyone.

I personally mute my TV during Host Chat. I am bored with the whole show and only watch the travel trivia segment then turn the program off, unless there’s a guest I must see.

We really just don’t care anymore!


Dee
06/09/2017 at 5:22 pm
Reply

Love love Ryan keep him. Get rid of Kelly. Stopped watching when she was alone on show now love to watch he’s just good.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *