FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kelly ripa Alexander Skarsgard khloe kardashian jennifer aniston kim kardashian tristan thompson Jasmine Washington jimmy fallon kendall jenner caitlyn jenner donald trump Jenna Lee bill maher Rachel Lindsay Caitriona Balfe steven spielberg andy cohen billie lourd Jennifer Hudson amber portwood katy perry
Home » TV Shows

‘Live!’ Ratings Drop A Whooping 25% With Seacrest As Co-Host As Compared To When Strahan Was On The Show!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/09/2017
3
989 Views
1


kelly ripa ryan seacrestSource: popcrush.com

Not only is Live! doing a lot worse ever since Ryan Seacrest was chosen to replace Michael Strahan as Kelly Ripa’s co-host on the morning show, but sources have also revealed that the man is miserable in New York City. Seacrest was brought to fill in the empty spot alongside Ripa an entire year after Strahan left. But when the network finally felt like they found a reliable and competent permanent co-host in Seacrest, they soon realized the man caused ratings to plummet, in a shocking turn of events.

As fans of the morning show are certainly already aware, Kelly Ripa introduced the former American Idol Host on May 1st’s episode.

During Seacrest’s first day on set and in front of the cameras, Live! with Kelly and Ryan received a decent rating of 2.6.

Compared to Seacrest’s first week on set and in front of the Live! cameras, during the second week the hit show’s TV rating dropped a whopping 12%!

What is even scarier for the show’s entire team and the cast is the fact that Live! had now dropped a shocking 25% in May of 2017 compared to exactly one year prior when Strahan was still Ripa’s co-host.

Besides, according to new sources, it looks like Seacrest doesn’t really even enjoy life in New York City, where Live! is currently being shot.

In fact, he is absolutely miserable! Insiders revealed that he’s become a complete recluse and only looks forward to the weekends when he gets to return to Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Do you believe it’s Ryan Seacrest’s fault the Live! ratings have dropped so much? And if so, how?

Post Views: 989

Read more about kelly ripa michael strahan ryan seacrest live

Advertisement

You may also like
Randy Jackson Reveals American Idol Reboot Execs Wanted Him To Take Ryan Seacrest’s Job!
06/02/2017
Michael Strahan Is Taking Over TV Landscape With Major Deals – No More Kelly Ripa And Robin Roberts Drama In His Life
05/24/2017
Ariana Grande Cancels The Rest Of Her “Dangerous Woman” Tour
05/24/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

Angie
06/09/2017 at 12:37 pm
Reply

no I believe it Kelly who had dropped fans. Her not being a big girl after Michael left put me off. But I still watch Michael on GMA


Ann L Feathers
06/09/2017 at 12:34 pm
Reply

it is not Ryan’s fault it is the people who hired him. He is not and will never fit in the cohosh spot.


Margo Mays
06/09/2017 at 12:10 pm
Reply

No Kelly is wash up looking too don’t blame it on him 😖


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *