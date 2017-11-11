‘Little Women: LA’ Star Briana Renee Ends Marriage With Matt Grundhoffer After He Refused To Stop Cheating!

Another day, another divorce. “Little Women: LA” star Briana Renee has decided to split with Matt Grundhoffer after being married for three years.

Grundhoffer and Renee share a 16-month-old son and 2 kids from their previous marriages.

Matt was caught sexting other women he met online before they tied the knot.

Two seasons ago, Matt continued to be unfaithful to his wife by sending inappropriate messages to a famous transgender model.

After vowing to get help, Matt was confronted by castmates on the show for hooking up with a woman on a trip that they went on together in Alaska!

It seemed like Grundhoffer may have been serious on turning his life around when the two attended a couples retreat in Puerto Rico where they participated in round the clock activities and therapy sessions together (as seen on”Little Women: Couple’s Retreat”), but the efforts have proven to be a bust as TMZ reports that he still hasn’t stopped cheating!

Briana Renee posted a caption with a photo of her and Matt that read: “After 3 years, and bringing the most handsome little boy into this world, we have come to the end of our marriage. We rode til the wheels fell off, and now we can redirect our course as friends focusing on being the best parents.”

Fans who are familiar with the situation wished Briana the best.

One wrote: “I’m sorry to hear this..but thank god. He was such an awful person. They way he treated u.. And god I hope u had him sign a prenatal agreement..”

While another said: “You will find genuine happiness again!! You deserve way more but you gave it ur all and no one can say you didn’t! praying for you and that big heart of yours!”

TMZ also revealed that they are still living together but sleeping in separate rooms.

Do you think Briana made the right decision by divorcing Matt?