Little People, Big World Star Audrey Roloff Talks Baby Names And Celebrates Baby Shower

Audrey Roloff is getting ready to welcome the new addition to the family by having a baby shower! The celebration that took place yesterday, August 18 was attended by her family and friends. The woman also opened up about anticipating her first baby with hubby Jeremy Roloff.

The expectant mother simply shined in her baby blue dress as she posed for the camera alongside Amy – Jeremy’s mom.

The Little People, Big World star, who is due September 1 revealed that she and her husband are taking advantage of whatever time they have as a childless couple.

Although spending their last few days with just one another is something they feel like it’s really important, that does not mean they are not excited to become parents.

The 25-year-old Audrey revealed that one of the best things about being pregnant was going through it alongside her supportive and helpful husband.

Another valuable experience for her was witnessing her sister in law Tori and Jeremy’s twin brother Zach taking care of their own newborn.

Their baby arrived back in May.

‘She [Tori] and Zach are always so willing to answer any question we may have, or have us over to hang with Jackson and talk. It has been great, and our sister bond is definitely strengthening through this process,’ Audrey explained.

But despite the fact that the couple has been sharing their lives with their audience through the reality TV show, Audrey told us that we shouldn’t expect cameras to capture the birth of her baby.

As for naming the yet unborn child, the star revealed that they haven’t decided yet, despite brainstorming for ideas on a recent episode of the TLC show.

In April, the pair announced that they are expecting a girl.

Jeremy revealed that after welcoming their first daughter, the couple wants to have more children – at least four!