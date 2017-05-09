Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson Dumped Over The Phone By Boyfriend Chris Clark!

It looks like the Little Mix girls have really bad luck when it comes to relationships and…phones? First, there was Perrie Edwards who got dumped by Zayn Malik via text, and now, Jesy Nelson had a similar experience, getting ditched by Chris Clark over the phone as well!

At least that’s what Chris’ best friend Myles Barnett claims, stating that the couple split while Nelson was on tour in America.

But that is not all that Myles spilled!

The man made it very clear that Clark did not use Jesy like people seem to think.

He then added that shockingly enough, Little Mix’s fans have been sending Clark death notes after the news of their breakdown started going around.

“He was obviously interested; he thought she was stunning and spoke about her to me. He was buzzed, proper into her, but his first love was Amber [Dowding].”

Myles did admit that maybe he could have broken things off in a better way, but he wanted to end it as soon as possible and because she was in America at the time, the only way he could do it was over the phone.

The BFF also revealed that Chris and Amber are not back together yet, but there is a great possibility they will rekindle their love pretty soon.

Meanwhile, Myles and his girlfriend are going strong and even thinking of moving in together despite the woman’s recent scandal about texting her ex.

Chloe has revealed that Myles forgave her and they are thinking about marriage and talking about baby names already!

“The names I like are Harper and Hunter,” she said. “I’ll be carrying them for nine months, so I’ll be naming them.”

What do you think about Chris Clark dumping Jesy Nelson over the phone?