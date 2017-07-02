Little Mix Shocked And Frightened When Man Manages To Avoid Security And Enters Their Car!

The girl group members were frightened when the unwelcome fan approached them! As the girls sat inside their vehicle waiting to take the stage, one fan ran past their guards and made way to the car.

Jessie Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Ann Pinnock and Jade Thirwell experienced quite the shock when the door to their blacked-out people carrier was forced open.

The singers were already in costume, all ready to perform in front of 11,000 fans when the shocking incident took place.

The moment the door was flung open the performers all froze but thankfully, their manager who was there as well jumped into action.

It seems like all the man wanted was an autograph but as soon as he tried to hand Jade a pen and paper she retreated her hand, shocked by the intruder.

Perrie however, managed to give the man a hesitant wave before he was dragged away by security.

One eyewitness recalled the incident saying: ‘It was funny to see the guy’s cheeky spirit and he was only after an autograph. But in today’s climate and with security supposed to be being stepped up, it was a shame that someone could get so close to them and then even into their car before being challenged. I am sure the girls were panicked when the door flew open, but thankfully it was only a well-meaning fan.’

Little Mix has recently returned to their tour after enjoying some downtime.

Are you shocked someone was able to have such easy access to the girl group despite all the security? Thankfully, it was not someone with a bad agenda or things could have ended horribly!