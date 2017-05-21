Little Mix Jade Thirlwall To Play Jasmine In the Live-Action Remake Of ‘Aladdin!’

Although Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall already enjoys a successful singing career, acting in a Disney movie is perhaps a childhood dream of many of us that might just come true for her!

Jade is ready to branch out from her music career to an acting one, and we do not doubt that she has the talent to succeed.

According to new reports, it looks like Jade will not just borrow her beautiful voice to an animated character but that she may play a famous Disney character in a live-action adaptation!

The character we are talking about in Princess Jasmine from Guy Ritchie’s remake of Aladdin!

Sources say that the 24 years old singer is very close to signing a contract, which would also mark her first solo activity, away from Little Mix.

Thirlwall is a self-proclaimed huge fan of Disney so the experience would be a dream come true!

However, if she gets cast, she will have to dedicate months of her time to filming, doing promotional work and everything else that comes with being part of such a big production.

With that being said, it seems like the Little Mix girls will have to face the reality that all of their schedule could be thrown into chaos.

“Jasmine is Jade’s perfect role, so she’s delighted to have got this far in the process. The talks have been going on for some time now,” one source revealed.

But despite the fact that her getting the role could ruin Little Mix’s plans as a whole, the girls are still very supportive and would love for her to get it.

“All of the girls have their fingers crossed for her, as they always support each other,” said the source.

That doesn’t mean they are not aware what a huge commitment that would mean, not only for Jade but for them as well.

Having to change their schedule around the filming schedule cannot be the easiest thing to do.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

At this point in time, there is no official confirmation, but we have our fingers crossed she’ll get it.

Advertisement

Do you think Jade Thirlawall is the right choice to play Jasmine in the live-action remake of Aladdin?