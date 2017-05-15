Lisa Vanderpump Not Happy About ‘What Happens At The Abbey’ Copying ‘Vanderpump Rules’ – David Cooley Defends New E! Show

Lisa Vanderpump is said to be angry and jealous of the new show, What Happens at The Abbey, which airs on E!

The outspoken and often controversial star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was not thrilled by the concept of the reality series which is very similar to her own spinoff, Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, are the owners of 26 restaurants, bars, and clubs spread out in London and California.

They are the stars of Vanderpump Rules – a show where the cameras follow the family, and staff at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, as they mingle with big-name celebrities and handle the drama that comes with running such place.

The concept of What Happens at The Abbey is more or less the same – which is why many people understood Vanderpump’s rumored frustration.

Another reason for the former Dancing with the Stars contestant to be furious is the fact the media decided to nickname What Happens at The Abbey – “Vanderpump Rules on steroids.”

The Abbey owner – David Cooley – sat down with E! News and said the comparison between the two shows is flattering.

Cooley explained that Vanderpump is “cool” with the idea and added: “It is a great compliment because they have been friends even before they moved over from London, Lisa and Ken. And I was thinking, ‘Should I do this show?’ They were some of the first people [I asked].[They are] my neighbors, so I went to them and asked their advice, and they were wonderful. To be asked, ‘How do you feel to be a Lisa Vanderpump?’ She is a lot prettier, but it is a very nice compliment.”

Despite the fact that Cooley claims the Vanderpump couple approves of the show, fans of Lisa say they need to hear it from her mouth.

Many say there is no way that the money-oriented and fame-hungry Lisa Vanderpump would be cool with someone else stealing her concept.

Vanderpump recently announced a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules starring Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright named Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky.