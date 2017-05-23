Lisa Vanderpump Makes Unexpectred Decision Regarding Her Return To RHOBH!

Did the OG Housewife really quit the hit reality TV show for good or is she going to return? According to new reports, the fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can breathe a sigh of relief!

Last year, the star wanted to desperately leave the show that made her famous but now, she is set to come back next season!

One source close to the reality TV star revealed that “Lisa has decided to return for season 8 after getting a very lucrative deal that she simply could not refuse.”

The reliable insider added that now, Lisa is the highest paid star of the show!

In addition, Lisa’s spin-off show, Vanderpump Rules is in its sixth season, and it still has great ratings.

But the insider explained that above her career, the woman values her charitable work even more.

One of the most well-known causes she is involved into is Stop Yulin Forever, a campaign to end the slaughter of dogs for consumption in China.

“Lisa is very pleased with the direction that last season took, highlighting all of her charitable causes,” the insider said.

What’s next for the millionaire star?

As the woman’s followers may already know, Lisa’s ‘Vanderpump Dog Foundation’ has recently opened their own rescue center in Los Angeles.

Apparently, the center is such a success that they are actually having trouble keeping up with the orders!

That is not only good for the doggies, but it also means that “It is inching closer and closer to scoring its own reality show, and Lisa is thrilled.”

A lot of things are going super well for the reality TV star!

In addition to everything else, Lisa and her close friend Lance Bass officiated The Voice Awards, and she was also honored by the Grand Marshall at Long Beach’s Gay Pride celebration.

That is some real success! But will she be able to keep up with all the work if, aside from all she is currently doing she’ll return to RHOBH as well?

Are you excited to see Lisa Vanderpump return to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Do you also think her dog rescue center should have its own reality TV show?

Advertisement

Cruise down to the comment section down below and let us know!