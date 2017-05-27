Lisa Vanderpump Becomes Highest-Paid ‘Housewife’ Of All Time – Does She Deserve It?

Bravo and Lisa Vanderpump are continuing with their lucrative partnership, according to reports.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has signed a deal with the network that has just made her the top paid housewife in history.

Someone should contact current and former stars of the show – Eileen Davidson, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Yolanda Hadid – and ask them their thoughts on this latest development.

In a recent interview, Mrs. Vanderpump revealed that there was so much drama on Season 7 of the reality series that she wanted to leave.

The British/American restaurateur said that she felt like her castmembers ganged up on her because of her wealth and successful businesses.

Indeed, Vanderpump and husband, Ken Todd, own numerous restaurants in England and California.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said she was fed up with the constant shading and gossiping on the show which had her thinking about leaving.

She said: “I was reticent because I felt the last season was just so aggressive towards me. I am not a victim in it because I did hit back and the audience were great and really supported me, but it just went down a road I just thought, ‘I do not think I can do this anymore.’”

It seems that the interview rattled the heads of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and they made Vanderpump an offer that she could not refuse.

A source close to the show told Radar that Vanderpump received a large check that made her the highest paid of all housewives in the entire franchise.

The spy did not reveal the amount but did explain that it was more than sufficient to convince her to come back.

The tipster shared: “[Lisa Vanderpump] has decided to return for season 8 after getting a very lucrative deal that she simply could not refuse… that the deal has made Vanderpump the highest paid housewife!”

Along with the money, the “Simply Divine: A Guide to Easy, Elegant, and Affordable Entertaining” author has received the promise from the network that all of her charity and fundraising events will be featured on the show.

The person revealed: “[Lisa Vanderpump] is very pleased with the direction that last season took, highlighting all of her charitable causes.”

The colorful television personality has also been assured her fancy restaurants and bars will be used on the show so her businesses can continue to grow.

The spy shared: “They literally cannot keep up with the orders. It is inching closer and closer to scoring its own reality show, and [Lisa Vanderpump] is thrilled.”

Is Vanderpump worth all the money that Bravo is paying her? How do you think her co-stars feel about that piece of news?