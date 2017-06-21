Lisa Tells All About The Terrifying Fire On The Set Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ – Is The Cast Safe?

Reports have revealed that Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Sur in West Hollywood, California, where Vanderpump Rules also films their episodes caught on fire. The reality TV star has opened up about the terrifying incident, stating that she is very grateful nothing happened to her.

The 56-year-old revealed that another cast member was practically a hero for acting immediately and saving the spot from burning to the ground.

The Los Angeles Fire Department stated that the fire broke out in the electrical room, causing $50,000 worth of damage.

The LAFD confirmed that no one was hurt, but Lisa stated that it was a very close call.

‘The fire actually started in the electrical section of building that Sur shares with Chrome Hearts. There were a lot of people in the building at the time and luckily a busboy smelled smoke and was able to get to the fire before it got worse.’

However, the savior was not just any busybody – it was co-star Jeremy Madix who smelled smoke and acted with no second thoughts.

Lisa praised the hero and said everybody was able to get out of the building safely and in time thanks to him.

The star also recalled that the fire department showed up soon after and then she called for an electrician.

Vandepump added that things could have been a lot worse and she thanked God everybody was safe.

But this is not even the first time Lisa Vanderpump is somehow involved in a fire.

Just in May, her restaurant Villa Blanca caught fire – fortunately, no one was injured.

A year before, she also called the fire department after a broiler started smoking.

Most notably, back in 2012, her former mansion she moved out of one year prior, went up in flames.

Lisa Vanderpump has horrible luck with fires!