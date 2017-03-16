Lisa Rinna Slams Dorit Kemsley For Suggesting She Has A “Pill Problem”

Lisa Rinna had admitted that she’d behaved badly many times in the past, taking a lot of criticism from her co-stars with dignity and maturity when she deserved it.

However, people talking about her behind her back is the one thing she will never take!

Recently, Dorit Kemsley insinuated to people that Rinna might have an addiction problem with the prescription pills.

The feud started when Dorit and Rinna went over Eden Sassoon’s house to hang out and drink some smoothies.

The former Melrose Place star pulled out a plastic baggie filled with pills and joked that she put one Xanax in her smoothie.

Dorit then told the other women on vacation in Mexico that Rinna has a pill baggie.

She even asked Eden at some point of she thought Rinna is “induced!”

Furthermore, while the housewives were in Hong Kong to support Lisa Vanderpump’s fight against the Yulin Dog Festival, Rinna decided to confront Dorit about the gossip.

“I’ve heard some things that maybe you took [the baggie] as a problem,” Rinna started. “I want to make sure you’re very clear that that was a joke.”

“I never insinuated you were a drug addict. Who told you that?”Dorit replied.

Rinna chose to not reveal her source and so she claimed she had a “sixth sense” that Dorit talked about her.

Later on, while the housewives were having dinner, Eden revealed that: “Dorit came to me and asked if Lisa Rinna had a pill problem and I said no.”

“I knew it!” Rinna said. “She is a pu**y with a capital P.”

At some point, Dorit tried to get out of the sticky situation by denying everything: “I don’t remember saying, ‘Do you think Lisa has a problem with Xanax?’”

She even asked the person who said she did to come out but nobody budged.

“I have nothing to hide, nothing to gain,” she went on.

“It doesn’t matter how I found out — what’s important here is that Dorit is talking behind my back. And for the record, I don’t have a problem with Xanax,” said Rinna.