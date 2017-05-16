FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Carrie Underwood khloe kardashian michael strahan steve harvey Chris Lopez jenelle evans Dina Manzo abby lee miller amber portwood matt lauer ariana grande michelle obama lisa rinna kandi burruss beyonce Ben Higgins kim kardashian chris zylka kylie jenner kourtney kardashian maci bookout
Home » Entertainment

Lisa Rinna Might Leave ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ To Replace ‘KUWTK’ With Her Own Show

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/16/2017
3
2.5K Views
1


Lisa Rinna The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsCredit: NOW 100.5 FM

Lisa Rinna could be quitting “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” amid rumors she is being courted to star in her own reality show to replace “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that has suffered a ratings decline.

Fans are already blaming Kim Richards for Rinna’s departure – that massive fight over that stuffed bunny might have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

This week, the former “Days of Our Lives” actress sat down with “Entertainment Tonight” and was asked bluntly, will she be back for season 8 of the hit Bravo TV show?

The “Melrose Place” star said she is done and is taking a break from the drama, stress, and scandals that come with being on such a show.

The mother of two told the network: “I am on hiatus. I do not have any thoughts. I am done. I am not working right now, and it is heaven. All I have to say. Heaven!”

She was asked by the host to elaborate. So, is Rinna leaving for good or jus taking a break from the upcoming season of “RHOBH?”

Off they go- 🙏🏻❤️🦋🌈🌺🌹😘 #ShineBright 🌟🌟🌟🌟

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

Her answer was not very clear. She revealed: “I have no idea. No one ever knows whether they will be back until, like, five minutes before, to be honest with you. Who knows? I do not know what the plan is for me. I never do.”

When not filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she is busy pushing Lisa Rinna Collection and helping her daughters – Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray – with their modeling careers.

💖💕💝My greatest Joy and Gift in life is being a Mother to these two Angels. 🌈🦋

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

There is a rumor swirling around claiming that Rinna and her family has been approached by E! to replace the Kardashian and Jenner clans who are unable to save their sinking reality series.

Here is her response to the rumors: “Is that a rumor? I think we have done that. We kinda did that [with TV Land’s] “Harry Loves Lisa” back in the day. I do not know. The girls are so busy. I do not even think I could hire the girls if I wanted.”

Advertisement

Eden Sassoon has also confirmed that she was fired from the show.

Post Views: 2,493

Read more about lisa rinna kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kylie Jenner Has The Hots For Khloe’s Boyfriend And Texts Him Sexy Selfies!
05/16/2017
Did Kim Kardashian Go To Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Baby Shower?
05/16/2017
Kim Kardashian’s Assistant Dishes On Kim’s Life, Wedding, And Paris Robbery!
05/15/2017
Read Next

Advertisement
3 Comments

Tricia
05/16/2017 at 2:31 pm
Reply

Good riddance! And take Eileen with her.


Dave O
05/16/2017 at 7:56 am
Reply

OMG Lisa R just has to stay off reality TV. She annoys the shit out of me and I cannot see for the life of me who would care to watch her. Does she really have fans?? Are they space cadets like she is? Give me a break if she gets her own show it will last ONE season. I don’t know who I dislike more her or Pheadra Parks or Vicki G. #


    Audrey
    05/16/2017 at 1:10 pm
    Reply

    I am done with House wives of Beverly Hills if Lisa Rinna is back on the show.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *