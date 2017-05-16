Lisa Rinna Might Leave ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ To Replace ‘KUWTK’ With Her Own Show

Lisa Rinna could be quitting “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” amid rumors she is being courted to star in her own reality show to replace “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that has suffered a ratings decline.

Fans are already blaming Kim Richards for Rinna’s departure – that massive fight over that stuffed bunny might have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.

This week, the former “Days of Our Lives” actress sat down with “Entertainment Tonight” and was asked bluntly, will she be back for season 8 of the hit Bravo TV show?

The “Melrose Place” star said she is done and is taking a break from the drama, stress, and scandals that come with being on such a show.

The mother of two told the network: “I am on hiatus. I do not have any thoughts. I am done. I am not working right now, and it is heaven. All I have to say. Heaven!”

She was asked by the host to elaborate. So, is Rinna leaving for good or jus taking a break from the upcoming season of “RHOBH?”

Her answer was not very clear. She revealed: “I have no idea. No one ever knows whether they will be back until, like, five minutes before, to be honest with you. Who knows? I do not know what the plan is for me. I never do.”

When not filming “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she is busy pushing Lisa Rinna Collection and helping her daughters – Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray – with their modeling careers.

There is a rumor swirling around claiming that Rinna and her family has been approached by E! to replace the Kardashian and Jenner clans who are unable to save their sinking reality series.

Here is her response to the rumors: “Is that a rumor? I think we have done that. We kinda did that [with TV Land’s] “Harry Loves Lisa” back in the day. I do not know. The girls are so busy. I do not even think I could hire the girls if I wanted.”

Eden Sassoon has also confirmed that she was fired from the show.