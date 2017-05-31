Lisa Rinna, Kyle, And Kim Richards Face Bunnygate And ‘Meal Ticket’ Aftermath

Bunnygate has not made Lisa Rinna bitter or angry, according to a new interview done by Kyle Richards, but that does not mean she is friends with Kim Richards.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion show had people mystified after a dramatic exchange between Lisa and Kim led to her returning a little bunny that she had given her.

Lisa gave the stuffed animal bunny to Kim for her newborn grandson earlier this year. Kyle was shocked by her sister’s action and appeared uncomfortable during the verbal smackdown.

The return of the gift, which was dubbed Bunnygate, prompted Lisa to flee the set out of anger. She did give Kim a piece of her mind before leaving.

Lisa screamed at Kim and said: “I think you are a really sick woman, I do. I am sorry, I am sorry. I think you are a sick woman. To do something like that is sick.”

After the ladies had hurled a few insults at each other, Lisa made an accusation that baffled the entire cast.

Lisa boldly claimed: “You know what Kim, you just want to be on a show and I am your meal ticket. I am it, baby. I am sorry — I am your meal ticket.”

A few months have gone by since the “RHOBH” drama, and many people are wondering, where does Lisa stand with the Richards sisters?

Wonder no more. Kyle was a guest on the “Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse with Andy Cohen” where she explained how the fight affected her friendship with Lisa.

She stated: “Lisa Rinna is the kind of person like I know that she is a good person, and I actually really like Lisa Rinna. She does a lot of things where, ‘Oh my gosh, why would you do that? Why would you say that?'”

Kyle went on to say: “But I get over things really quickly, and so does she. So we just move past it, honestly.”

The rift between Lisa and Kim has not been repaired, and they have not seen each other since the screaming match.

In a recent interview, Lisa said she was not sure about taking part in “RHOBH” Season 8.

The television personality stated: “I am on hiatus. I do not have any thoughts. I am done. I am not working right now, and it is heaven. All I have to say. Heaven! I have no idea. No one ever knows whether they’ll be back until, like, five minutes before, to be honest with you. Who knows? I do not know what the plan is for me. I never do.”

Do you think Lisa and Kim will work things out after claiming she was her meal ticket?