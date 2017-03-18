Lisa Rinna “Got Beat Up A Lot” On The RHOBH Reunion, Says Andy Cohen

According to Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 7 reunion has been filmed already and the drama is overwhelming!

Cohen has promised the fans that this season will be more dramatic than it has ever been and they can expect a lot of juicy scandals and feuds!

The Watch What Happens Live host teased the reunion episode making us very curious to know the full story!

Furthermore, Cohen claimed that although pretty much everybody was involved in the drama, the one who took the most hits was Lisa Rinna.

As Celebrity Insider readers already know, Rinna has been facing a lot of backlash this season because she commented on Kim Richards’s struggles with sobriety!

“Flashbacks are not Lisa Rinna’s friend this season, unfortunately,” Cohen claimed.

Of course, when you are a celebrity that speaks to an audience, you may not be able to avoid situations in which what you said could come back to haunt you.

“But you know, when you say it on camera, it’s going to come back on camera. Lisa Rinna got beat up a lot,” explained Cohen.

Rinna herself also admitted that the reunion was “unexpected, shocking, and explosive at times,” but she failed to mention that she was in the middle of most it!

Although Rinna takes central stage when it comes to drama on the reunion episode, the other wives have not been spared either!

Cohen revealed that Dorit Kemsley and Erika Girardi are also involved in the drama quite a lot!

“Dorit and Erika went at it quite a bit. [Dorit’s husband] PK got beaten up!” claimed the host.

Finally, Cohen added that “There’s an item from this season that was brought back to the reunion in a surprising way.”

What could it be? Are you curious to know and also witness the drama unfolding in the upcoming reunion episode?