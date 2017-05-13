FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Amy Winehouse david cantin Bernice Burgos Joseline Hernandez khloe kardashian Kara McCullough steve harvey Chris Lopez barbara evans abby lee miller amber portwood matt lauer ariana grande michelle obama lisa rinna kandi burruss beyonce Ben Higgins kim kardashian chris zylka kylie jenner
Home » Entertainment

Lisa Rinna Debuts New Hairdo As She Picks A Side In Phaedra Parks & Kandi Burruss Debacle

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/13/2017
11
8.0K Views
6


Lisa Rinna New HairdoCredit: Bravo

Lisa Rinna has debuted a new surprising hairdo and decided to weigh in on the whole Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss debacle.

Last week, Rinna, of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, took to Instagram where she posted a stunning clip of herself having fun during a car ride on the famous California roads.

The “Days of Our Lives” star showed off her dramatic haircut to her one million of followers and the reactions are mixed.

While for most of her 32-year career, the actress and television host often had short hair or a bob – it appears this is the shortest she has had it.

The mom of two gazed at the camera, played with her famous lips, and showed off her hair that was slicked back which created a cute a
La Garçonne look. She captioned the video: “Change is good.”

The new hair has fans and foes talking on social media. A person, who likes the new Rinna, wrote: “LOVE it!”

Another slammed her for being a copycat and stealing Yolanda Foster’s style. The individual wrote: “Looks very similar to Yolanda’s style when she cut her hair lol.”

A third commenter compared her to a legendary actor and shared: “You look like the Joker!!! Move over Jack Nicholson Rhinna’s taking your job and with less makeup!”

Change is good. 💋

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

Rinna is also in the news for giving her two cents on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” drama that has the world talking.

To everyone’s surprise, Rinna is on team Phaedra Parks – the woman who accused Burruss and her husband of being rapists.

Chillin with @delilahbelle 🌴🌴

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

Rinna told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Oh, my lord! You know what? I just send Phaedra love. I really like Phaedra Parks. I think it’s a really tough show to do, and I wish her well. And I send her love.”

Advertisement

Are you shocked that Rinna is backing Parks in this debacle? What are your thoughts on her new hair?

Post Views: 8,003

Read more about kandi burruss lisa rinna phaedra parks

Advertisement

You may also like
Lisa Rinna Might Leave ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ To Replace ‘KUWTK’ With Her Own Show
05/16/2017
Kandi Burruss Turns To Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris For Help After Phaedra Parks & Porsha Williams Scandal
05/16/2017
Porsha Williams Is Ignoring Phaedra Parks And Kandi Burruss’ Friendship Is Gone
05/15/2017
Read Next

Advertisement
11 Comments

Cindiwu
05/16/2017 at 6:45 pm
Reply

Phaedra has always been of two colors…a Christian and a tramp. The show does not need her. She has made and lost more friends than anyone else on the show.

And Kenya…talking about emotional problems. She is desperately searching for answers and the reason she will not allow anyone else speak but her. She is getting old-er and she definitely is not pretty. She needs to open her eyes and stop being so jealous and envious of others.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *