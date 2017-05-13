FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Eniko Parrish kylie jenner Ella Ross jimmy kimmel caitlyn jenner travis scott Jersey Shore simon cowell kanye west kim zolciak hoda kotb kim depaola matt jordan kandi burruss tyga kenya moore jenelle evans howard stern j.k. rowling Chris Lopez amber portwood
Home » Entertainment

Lisa Rinna Debuts New Hairdo As She Picks A Side In Phaedra Parks & Kandi Burruss Debacle

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/13/2017
9
7.0K Views
5


Lisa Rinna New HairdoCredit: Bravo

Lisa Rinna has debuted a new surprising hairdo and decided to weigh in on the whole Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss debacle.

Advertisement

Last week, Rinna, of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, took to Instagram where she posted a stunning clip of herself having fun during a car ride on the famous California roads.

The “Days of Our Lives” star showed off her dramatic haircut to her one million of followers and the reactions are mixed.

While for most of her 32-year career, the actress and television host often had short hair or a bob – it appears this is the shortest she has had it.

The mom of two gazed at the camera, played with her famous lips, and showed off her hair that was slicked back which created a cute a
La Garçonne look. She captioned the video: “Change is good.”

The new hair has fans and foes talking on social media. A person, who likes the new Rinna, wrote: “LOVE it!”

Another slammed her for being a copycat and stealing Yolanda Foster’s style. The individual wrote: “Looks very similar to Yolanda’s style when she cut her hair lol.”

A third commenter compared her to a legendary actor and shared: “You look like the Joker!!! Move over Jack Nicholson Rhinna’s taking your job and with less makeup!”

Change is good. 💋

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

Rinna is also in the news for giving her two cents on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” drama that has the world talking.

To everyone’s surprise, Rinna is on team Phaedra Parks – the woman who accused Burruss and her husband of being rapists.

Chillin with @delilahbelle 🌴🌴

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

Rinna told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Oh, my lord! You know what? I just send Phaedra love. I really like Phaedra Parks. I think it’s a really tough show to do, and I wish her well. And I send her love.”

Advertisement

Are you shocked that Rinna is backing Parks in this debacle? What are your thoughts on her new hair?

Post Views: 6,984

Read more about kandi burruss lisa rinna phaedra parks

You may also like
Mama Joyce Wants Kandi Burruss To Sue Phaedra Parks Over Rape Lie!
05/13/2017
Sheree Whitfield Is Not Ready To Forgive Phaedra Parks After Fake Rape Lie On ‘RHOA’
05/12/2017
Kenya Moore Slams Phaedra Parks After Big Lie On The ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’
05/12/2017
Read Next
9 Comments

Jean
05/14/2017 at 5:28 pm
Reply

Lisa is fine in whatever way she chooses to wear her hair. She needs to put some weight on those bones of hers. Fine clothed, but no bathing suits


Tina
05/14/2017 at 5:34 am
Reply

She always looks gorgeous and amazing


Francesca
05/14/2017 at 4:59 am
Reply

Rinna’s, new hairstyle is very good!
Phaedra, was angry at Kandy Burruss, and her spouse. She believed they had sided with her ex-husband, and this new girlfriend. The woman showed up at their Restaurant, Kandy was not part of it, but became a victim of Phaedra’s over reaction to it.g


Marisa Moran
05/14/2017 at 3:28 am
Reply

Rinna your hair style does not flatter you. Maybe stick to what you know works, you look older and more haggard with this new style. Sorry but truth hurts sometimes. As for you sending Phaedra Parks love…. She’s a messy woman also attorney should know better than to defame Someone like that. Maybe the people who don’t care about what she did are just as unethical and immoral in their lives.


Briaune Robinson
05/14/2017 at 12:25 am
Reply

I am not shocked that Rinna sided with Phadrea…hell she is a snake in the grass too…always living “in her truth” but cowards away when someone can show her her flaws…the whole tears of BS when Kim gave her back the bunny…what was wrong about Kim feeling like it wasn’t given in true friend fashion..hell I’d be scared of the thing myself..then trying to scheme over the fact that SHE did say that she drinks Xanax smoothies..UGH she really erks my nerves..Live in that TRUTH


Belinda Carter
05/13/2017 at 11:57 pm
Reply

Kenya Moore needs to stay in her own lane she never should have been on the show. Why Andy was she she has NEVER been a wife or a fiance not even a girlfriend so girl take a long trip. She wanted Apollo and even after the breakup with his wife he still doesn’t want her


Wannie
05/13/2017 at 10:09 pm
Reply

I love my housewives everyone of them. Can’t wait until kim and ne ne comes back. Phaedra just went too far.


Peachez
05/13/2017 at 9:11 pm
Reply

Throwing shade is one thing a viscous lie is something completely different and I would’ve respected Phaedra more had she gave Kandi a sincere apology and just told the truth on how she was feeling that would bring her to such a point that she would make something like that up. That was just flat out cruel


Nicole Greenlee
05/13/2017 at 9:07 pm
Reply

Love it and you Rinna!!!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *