Lisa Rinna Debuts New Hairdo As She Picks A Side In Phaedra Parks & Kandi Burruss Debacle

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/13/2017
Lisa Rinna New HairdoCredit: Bravo

Lisa Rinna has debuted a new surprising hairdo and decided to weigh in on the whole Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss debacle.

Last week, Rinna, of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame, took to Instagram where she posted a stunning clip of herself having fun during a car ride on the famous California roads.

The “Days of Our Lives” star showed off her dramatic haircut to her one million of followers and the reactions are mixed.

While for most of her 32-year career, the actress and television host often had short hair or a bob – it appears this is the shortest she has had it.

The mom of two gazed at the camera, played with her famous lips, and showed off her hair that was slicked back which created a cute a
La Garçonne look. She captioned the video: “Change is good.”

The new hair has fans and foes talking on social media. A person, who likes the new Rinna, wrote: “LOVE it!”

Another slammed her for being a copycat and stealing Yolanda Foster’s style. The individual wrote: “Looks very similar to Yolanda’s style when she cut her hair lol.”

A third commenter compared her to a legendary actor and shared: “You look like the Joker!!! Move over Jack Nicholson Rhinna’s taking your job and with less makeup!”

Change is good. 💋

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

Rinna is also in the news for giving her two cents on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” drama that has the world talking.

To everyone’s surprise, Rinna is on team Phaedra Parks – the woman who accused Burruss and her husband of being rapists.

Chillin with @delilahbelle 🌴🌴

A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on

Rinna told “Entertainment Tonight”: “Oh, my lord! You know what? I just send Phaedra love. I really like Phaedra Parks. I think it’s a really tough show to do, and I wish her well. And I send her love.”

Are you shocked that Rinna is backing Parks in this debacle? What are your thoughts on her new hair?

