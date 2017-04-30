Lisa Rinna And Her Family Might Replace ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ With New Reality Show

Is Lisa Rinna taking over the spot held by “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”? Well, the star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has responded.

Last week, a very popular celebrity website broke the news that Rinna was coming for Kris Jenner and her declining reality series.

Rinna is married to actor Harry Hamlin, and they have two beautiful daughters – Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray – who are taking over the modeling world much like Kendall Jenner.

Unlike the Kardashian and Jenner clans, who became celebrities overnight thanks to a private video, Mrs. Rinna has been a familiar face on the little screen for over two decades.

Before joining “The Real Housewives” franchise, she was a regular on “Days of Our Lives,” “Melrose Place,” and appeared in dozens of television movies and series including “Veronica Mars,” “Close to Danger,” and “Baywatch.”

Rinna, famous for her countless plastic surgeries, silicone, Botox and Juvéderm injections; and her family are capable of bringing the drama and scandals.

The family appeared on “Harry Loves Lisa, ” and the premiere was one the highest-rated TVLand reality premiere.

A source told Straight Shuter who first reported the story: “Lisa Rinna’s family comes with all the excitement and drama and laughter of The Kardashians but without all the darkness. She is married to a sexy movie star, Harry Hamlin, and together they have two beautiful daughters, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. You will notice that Lisa has been promoting her kids a lot on social media as they get ready to replace Kim.”

The spy added: “Lisa is ready for the challenge and hopes to bring the fun back to E!”

Shuter was on the Wendy Williams show last week where he said that he spoke to Rinna and he asked her about the rumor, and she did not deny them.

Shuter claimed that E! is eager to find a replacement for “KUWTK” and they believe Rinna and her clan are the answer.