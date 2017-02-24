Lisa Marie “Was Horrible” To Her Twin Daughters And “She Cannot be Trusted!”

As it turns out, there are a lot more disturbing details about Lisa Marie Presley and her ex Michael Lockwood’s twins and they have been kept secret for the longest time.

According to a trusty insider, close to the former lovers, Lisa Marie created nothing more but a very “toxic” home environment in which she raised 8 year old twin daughters Harper and Finley.

The source explained that “She plays the girls back and forth against their dad,” adding that the ridiculous reason she does that is because one of the twins resembles her while the other resembles her estranged husband a bit more.

On the other hand, Lockwood is the one who at this point in time is just desperate to provide the girls with a good environment to live in “since they’re so screwed up right now,” claimed the source.

As you may already know, Presley and Lockwood are currently involved in a nasty divorce war with each other while the twin girls are being taken care of by their grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

The split simply exploded after Presley alleged that Lockwood had a huge number of inappropriate pictures of children on his electronic devices. Meanwhile, Lockwood fired back by accusing Elvis Presley’s daughter of hiding documents in court and even having severe drug addiction problems.

According to the source, Presley is the bad person in this whole scandal and she simply cannot be trusted. Lockwood and the little girls are the REAL victims!

“She was horrible,” claimed the source. “Those poor things. Mike’s first marriage, his first kids, and he waited so long. He’s just trying to get on with his life, and hopes that she gets it together for the girls’ sake.”