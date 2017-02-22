Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Girls Spotted Out For The First Time Since Scandal

Unfortunately, the most innocent often suffer because of others’ bad choices. This is especially true when talking about children and their parents.

Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters are caught in the middle as her custody battle with Michael Lockwood explodes. For the time being, the girls remain in the care of their grandmother, Priscilla Presley and now, pictures of their new lives have surfaced.

After the Department of Children and Family services stepped in amid Lisa Marie and Lockwood’s custody war, Priscilla was given custody of the twin girls.

On February 21, 2017 it was the first time either one of them was seen publicly since the family turmoil began. The paparazzi hurried to capture the 8 year old girls on camera.

The girls have been staying with their grandmother, but one emerged with a brunette female caregiver at a hair salon in Beverly Hills on the rainy afternoon.

“I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach,” Lisa Marie told the court describing the images she claims she found on her husband’s electronic devices.

Lockwood shot back in documents filed on February 14, 2017, revealing new allegations about her stint in a “very expensive” rehab following their June 2016 split.

“Petitioner moved into her mother’s residence in Beverly Hills when we arrived from Tennessee, and then she lived in a very expensive in-patient treatment facility for approximately three months,” Lockwood claimed in the court documents.

A hearing is scheduled for March 17, 2017, for the judge to determine the future of Lisa Marie’s twins.

