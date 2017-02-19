Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Husband Reveals Her Darkest Secrets In Court

We are used to celebrity couples divorcing in a grand and nasty way and it looks like someone new took the crown for the most out-there split ever!

Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie and her estranged husband Michael Lockwood have been going through a huge scandal that involved rehab, unlawful pictures of children and even losing their own twin daughters in the process.

Now, Lockwood, who, according to Presley, has kept illegal photos of kids on his computer shot back at his ex, revealing some of her most sordid secrets as well.

In his February 14 Los Angeles Superior court filing, the musician revealed to the judge, as well as to the public, that his former wife had been living in a “very expensive” rehab following their June 2016 split.

“Petitioner moved into her mother’s residence in Beverly Hills when we arrived from Tennessee, and then she lived in a very expensive in-patient treatment facility for approximately three months,” Lockwood wrote in the legal documents.

Indeed, in August of last year, it was reported that the daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley had checked into a rehab facility in order to fight her alcohol and painkillers addiction as well as other drug related issues.

Lisa Marie Presley was allegedly spending around $400,000 a month on the luxurious Hills Treatment Center in Los Angeles.

However, it is safe to say that although her spending is ridiculous, accusations that her husband had “disturbing” photos of children on his electronic devices is even more shocking!

Now, the woman has to deal with the divorce processions as well as with Lockwood’s child pornography scandal.

Meanwhile, the couple’s 8 year old twin daughters, Finley and Harper, are in the custody of social services.