Lisa Marie Presley’s Estranged Husband Michel Lockwood Spotted Out With Their Twins!

Lisa Marie Presley’s former husband Michael Lockwood was spotted during one of his rare outings with his twin girls.

According to an eyewitness, although Presley and Lockwood are still fighting in court, the man looked very happy and relaxed in the company of his adorable twins and their court-ordered nanny.

The 55 years old man wore a blue shirt and shoes and a black hat for the Friday night dinner with his daughters.

The four had an early dinner at Carmine’s Italian restaurant in Westwood, CA.

As fans probably already know, the parents split last year and since then Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s mother has been taking care of the twins while her daughter is fighting Lockwood in court.

Lisa Marie accused her estranged husband of having hundreds of inappropriate pictures of children on his devices but Lockwood denied the accusations.

Lockwood spotted some fans during his outing with the girls and flashed peace signs, thanking everybody for their support.

The man also accused Lisa Marie of pretending to be broke in order to get more money from him.

On the other hand, one source has revealed that “She squandered her fortune on drugs.”

In addition, despite cutting ties with the Church of Scientology back in 2012, desperate Lisa Marie is back in the controversial cult.

After Lisa Marie alleged Lockwood was a pedophile, the man shot back at her for trying to ruin his reputation.

“[Lisa Marie] failed to disclose that there are also unproven allegations against her in the dependency court,” court documents read.

Advertisement

Priscilla Presley who is currently caring for the twins is choosing to be positive, saying that everything “is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children.”