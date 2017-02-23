Lisa Marie Presley’s Estranged Husband Michael Lockwood Is Plotting Nasty Revenge

Lisa Marie Presley’s estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, is said to be plotting some kind of revenge against the mother of his twin girls.

Mr. Lockwood and Presley are locked in a nasty court battle over their divorce and the custody of their children – Finley and Harper.

A source close to the musician claimed that he has embarrassing tapes and pictures of Mrs. Presley and will use them in court against her.

If Mrs. Presley continues to attack Lockwood, he might even leak the disturbing images to the media, said a spy.

It is being argued that in the scandalous videos, The King’s daughter can be seen parading around the couple’s mansion in her birthday suit.

The insider explained: “During the last days of their marriage, they both walked around the house wearing nothing. They even skinny dipped with the kids around.”

The source also revealed that the guitarist and producer recorded Lisa Marie when she was high on illegal substances while the little girls were in the home.

Many believe that Lockwood does have the material in his possession because court documents confirmed that during the summer of 2016, Lisa Marie, who was battling addictions to alcohol, painkillers, and other drugs, entered the Hills Treatment Center in Los Angeles, California.

According to some reports, the daughter of the late Elvis Presley was spending almost half of a million dollars per month at the facility to get well.

As Mr.Lockwood is working on ways to inflict hurt on Presley, she has made sure that he is in a living hell.

Finley and Harper’s mother claimed that their father was careless around them and while authorities were investigating the matter they found disturbing and inappropriate photos of children on his electronic devices.

The couple’s 8-year-old twin daughters are in the custody of their grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

Above is a picture that was taken on Tuesday showing Priscilla Presley emerging from Rossano Ferretti HairSpa in Beverly Hills with the twins after getting pampered.