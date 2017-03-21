Lisa Marie Presley Returns To Scientology Where She Is Brainwashed And Held As A Prisoner!

After losing custody of her kids and spending a big chunk of the $1 billion her father, Elvis Presley left her, Lisa Marie Presley went back to Scientology where, according to insiders, she is held as a prisoner and brainwashed!

“She realized it was the only way to turn her life around,” a source stated. “Things had gotten so toxic and out of control, it was the only answer in terms of a solution to all her problems.”

As you may already know, former member of Scientology turned activist against it, Leah Remini has revealed before that the cult is using bullying and other harmful-to-the –mind tactics to manipulate and control their members!

Another insider revealed that the cult has taken advantage of Lisa Marie’s “vulnerable state” and “brainwashed her to think she can’t manage her life on her own.”

Currently, she is watched over like a prisoner because she is convinced that, indeed, she “needs to be babysat.”

They want to make sure that what happened years ago when Lisa Marie left the cult and accused gurus of trying to milk her of her money, will not happen again.

Sure enough, she accused her ex-husband of using her for her money as well. Furthermore, she also claimed that he had inappropriate pictures of kids on his devices!

Afterward, Presley went to a rehab facility to beat her pill addiction but she still ended up losing custody.

“Her daughter was the one who got her back. After filing for divorce Lisa was living with Riley and now they’re back in Scientology,” claimed the source.

The insider also explained that Scientology is desperate to change its bad image in Hollywood and this is why they took Lisa Marie Presley back – so that they can “fix” her and reap the benefits of sobering up the star.

Advertisement

“It’s highly doubtful she’ll have to pay for treatment — they’ll throw it in free of charge for the whole family,” claimed the source.