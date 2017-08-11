Lisa Marie Presley Pictured At County Fair With Her Twins – Finley And Harper – Looking Healthy

Lisa Marie sans Priscilla Presley was seen looking healthy and happy as she enjoyed a day out with her twin daughters – Finley and Harper – in sunny California.

Last week, Lisa Marie was pictured goofing around at the Ventura County Fair.

The mom of four put away those pesky anorexia rumors swirling around.

The singer wore a long gray cardigan, faded black jeans, and several pieces of silver jewelry.

The daughter of Elvis Presley played games with her twins, enjoyed snacks, and shared a few hugs.

The little girls looked delighted to be with their mother who was able to help them win several prizes at the fair.

At one point, the trio was seen in beautiful Victorian dresses and hats as they took part in a fun photo shoot

Finley and Harper are currently living with their grandmother as Lisa Marie goes through a nasty custody battle with their father and music producer, Michael Lockwood.

After ten years of marriage, in the summer of 2016, the 49-year-old songwriter filed for divorce from Lockwood.

The “Nobody Noticed It” singer made some shocking allegations in the divorce documents filed in court.

A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisa_mariepresley) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

“The Road Between” artist claimed to have discovered ‘hundreds of inappropriate pictures and a disturbing video’ in devices belonging to her estranged spouse.

Presley told her attorney at the time: “I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach.”

Lockwood denied the allegations and called Lisa Marie a serial liar.

A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisa_mariepresley) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

He said: “As I experienced during our more than 10-year marriage and as I believe this court will learn [she] has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her own wrongdoing.”

Child Protection Services opted not to give Lisa Marie her twins, they are being cared for by Priscilla who confirmed the information on Facebook: “It is still a very family-oriented environment for them. They have been with me for — it will be over nine months. They are great. They are doing wonderfully. They are living a great life. They see both their parents, and we will see what happen.”

She later added: “There is lots of confusion, commotion, and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest…The girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisa_mariepresley) on Aug 8, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

A source has denied the claims that Lisa Marie and her mother have been feuding over the twins.

The person claimed: “Lisa has seen the girls regularly since they went to live with Priscilla.”

Lisa Marie is said to be working hard to prove to the courts that she is fit to raise her girls.