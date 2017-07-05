Lisa Marie Presley Finally Ditches Drugs: ‘I Don’t Want To Die Like My Dad!’

A close friend revealed that she was killing herself, but fortunately, she realized it before it was too late. Lisa Marie Presley has finally started to take the route to a sober and happy life following her scary battle with drug addiction.

As fans may already be aware, the 49-year-old singer was finally able to kick her pill habit and is now undergoing physical therapy in order to recover her health.

Thanks to her friend Pink, the star is now also focusing on her music once again!

It sounds like things are getting better for Lisa Marie and fans couldn’t be happier that she seems to choose a path other than that of her late father.

‘Lisa Marie’s also gotten support from friends like Pink, who has encouraged her to get back into singing and songwriting to deal with her demons. She finally realized that she was killing herself, and decided that she didn’t want to end up like her dad!’ the source revealed.

Thankfully, the mother of four has realized where her destructive addiction was taking her, and she is now taking the right steps to correct her problem before it can take her to an early grave as it happened to her father, Elvis Presley.

The insider went on to claim that instead of popping pills to forget the pain, Lisa Marie is now seeing a physical therapist and that things are looking up for her.

Meanwhile, the star has been stuck in an ugly custody war with her estranged husband Michael Lockwood, over their 8-year-old twins.

Hopefully, Lisa Marie will be able to stay away from drugs from now on and focus on raising her beautiful children.

Advertisement

Are you happy the woman seems to have finally taken the right steps towards sobriety?