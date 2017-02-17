Lisa Marie Presley Discovers Disturbing Photos and Videos on Husband’s Computer, Daughters Placed In Protective Custody

There are severe and compromising revelations that suggest an entirely different side of musician Michael Lockwood. According to information reported Friday, February 17th, the husband of Lisa Marie Presley is currently under investigation after the daughter of Elvis Presley discovered photos and videos of children in particular “disturbing” and “indecent” on his computer.

The daughter of Elvis Presley made this chilling discovery, admitting that she immediately contacted the authorities by understanding that her future ex-husband was potentially a danger to minors. In total, nearly a hundred hard drives and documents were seized by Beverly Hills police, which is currently analyzing the data.

“I was shocked and horrified and sick, and I realized that there was also an investigation in Tennessee [where the family once lived] in relation to the photos and videos that I discovered. I have no idea what can be on these devices and I fear there will be more images and evidence on it,” she said in official documents obtained by Celebrity Insider.

The 49-year-old star married the 55-year-old musician in 2006 at a luxurious ceremony held in Kyoto, Japan. The couple, who have two eight-year-old twins, Finley and Harper, announced their breakup last June, citing “irreconcilable differences.” After this separation, Lisa Marie Presley (who is also known to have married Michael Jackson in 1994 and Nicolas Cage in 2002) chose to move to California.

For several months, the future ex-spouses feued in divorce court over money. While they had signed a prenuptial contract, Michael Lockwood is demanding more financial support from his wife, who refuses to give him a penny, claiming to have squandered almost all his fortune formerly estimated at 300 million dollars. In her documents, Presley also says that she is now obliged to live with her eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough (27) and that her many debts were caused by malicious actions on the part of Lockwood and his former manager.

As a result of these suspicions of pedophilia, the children of Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood were temporarily removed from their parents and placed under the supervision of social services. A hearing scheduled for March should determine what will happen to the custody of Harper and Finley.