Lisa Marie Presley Breaks Down As Court Judge Rules Against Her

Lisa Marie Presley looked absolutely depressed leaving the latest court hearing with her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood!

Presley was in Los Angeles yesterday to attend a trial during which Lockwood asked her to pay him $40,000 per month in spousal support and $100,000 in attorney’s fees.

Lisa Marie claimed that she cannot afford to pay such huge amounts of money but Lockwood insisted that she is in fact lying and is hiding her real income.

According to an eyewitness, Lockwood’s attorney claimed that Presley gets $5.62 million a year and that she made it seem like she gains a lot less in order to avoid paying him.

“The petitioner has a big pool of assets out there,” attorney Jeff Sturman told the judge.

Even though it has not been disclosed, “That money is coming from somewhere,” stressed the legal representative for Lockwood.

“The respondent has no assets to pay legal fees. He has essentially nothing.”

Furthermore, she has also not brought any evidence that she is in debt as much as she said she is.

Elvis Presley’s 49 year old daughter was approached by the paparazzi outside the court but she refused to comment upon the current situation.

Her attorney, Mark Gross, claimed a tax return proved she only earns $100,000 a month, about $17,000 of that money being spent on the care of their twin daughters.

He then added that the documents brought forward prove she has debts summing up to $1 million in taxes from 2015 alone, as well as from their England home, which is currently “upside down”.

Furthermore, Presley’s legal team also slammed Lockwood for not even trying to get a job.

There was no evidence that Lockwood had any unlawful pictures of children on his electronic devices as Presley alleged. The next court hearing is set to take place on April 10.