Lisa Marie Presley And Michael Lockwood Are Fighting Over Twins’ Scientology Summer Camp – Harper & Finley Still Live With Priscilla

Lisa Marie Presley and her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, have found another reason to duke it out, amid rumors that she is feuding with her mother, Priscilla Presley.

This time around they are fighting over the fact that Mrs. Presley wants her twin daughters, 8-year-old girls Harper and Finley, to go to Scientology summer camp and the musician is against.

The daughter of the late “King of Rock and Roll,” who has allegedly rejoined the Church of Scientology, is hoping her children will spend six weeks at the Delphian School in Sheridan, Oregon where they will go to therapy and rejuvenate after watching their parents go through a bitter divorce.

Presley and Lockwood have been going at it for several months after the songwriter and actress filed for divorce and claimed that she found disturbing and inappropriate photos and videos on his computers.

In court documents, Presley said this about the discovery, “I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach.”

Lockwood slammed the accusation in a statement that read: “It is particularly distasteful that (Presley) has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters’ attention.”

According to Radar, Presley went back to Scientology to help her deal with the issues she is currently battling.

A source told the publication: “She realized it was the only way to turn her life around.Things had gotten so toxic and out of control, it was the only answer in terms of a solution to all her problems.”

Another spy added: “The cult bigwigs have taken advantage of messed-up Lisa Marie’s vulnerable state and have brainwashed her to think she can’t manage her life on her own.”

A rep for Lisa Marie denied the Scientology story, but a different insider has stepped out to say: “Her daughter was the one who got her back. After filing for divorce Lisa was living with Riley and now they’re back in Scientology.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Marie is said to be in a fight with her mother, Priscilla, who is caring for the twins – the duo has stopped talking to each other.